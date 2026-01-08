Dhenkanal: A massive fire broke out at Rimjhim Ispat Limited near Meramandali in Odapada block of this district Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage to properties worth crores of rupees. No casualties were reported, Fire Services officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 12:50 pm at Unit No.- 3 of the factory while coil rewinding work was underway.

Preliminary reports said the flames started after turbine oil suddenly caught fire, leading to the rapid spread of the fire.

Fire-fighting teams from Hindol Road, Rasol, Khajuriakata and Banarpal stations rushed to the spot.

Fire tenders from Tata Steel, Meramandali and GMR Kamalanga Energy were also deployed. It took nearly two hours for the fire tenders to control the blaze, said Dhenkanal district fire officer Prashant Kumar Dhala.

Fire service sources said machinery and materials worth more than Rs 1 crore were suspected to have been destroyed, and an inquiry has been launched.

The incident triggered panic among residents in nearby areas. More than 200 workers were reportedly present inside the factory at the time.

Meanwhile, reliable sources claimed the company allegedly lacked a valid fire safety certificate, a matter that remains under investigation.