Kendrapara: The district administration has started rescuing operations in coastal pockets in Kendrapara amid sporadic drizzles and gusty winds. The district received 12.56 mm rainfall till 8 am Saturday.

High waves continued to lash the coast. The administration has shifted 173 people to safe places while 73 pregnant women were admitted to different health centres.

Sudarshan Rout of Rajnagar said high waves have been lashing the coast since Friday while people have been living amid fears at Satabhaya, Talachua, Rangani, Talachua, Gupti, Kharinasi, Kansara Badadandua and Suniti areas.

Pratap Jena, a farmer of Mahakalpara expressed concern over loss of paddy and vegetables in the area. If the rains continue for a few days, soaked paddy in farmland will germinate, he added.

If the impact of the cyclone becomes intense, more people will be shifted to safety. The drizzles have affected paddy, vegetables and other crops in the district.

In Derabishi, 85 people have been shifted; four in Garadpur; 30 in Marshaghai and 64 in Rajkanika.

Rescue operations in Rajnagar and Mahakalpara were on while officials of various lines departments have been on alert, said the district emergency officer.

