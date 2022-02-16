Mumbai: Popular actor Jay Bhanushali has been roped in to host the dance reality show ‘DID Li’l Masters 5′. The show already has some well-known faces in the panel of judges including choreographer Remo D’Souza, actresses Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre.

Talking about his excitement to host the show, Jay said: “I have been getting back-to-back offers to host kids’ reality shows. I guess the audience loves my equation with the kids, and I believe the best thing about hosting kids’ reality shows is that one can just react naturally to the innocent moments with these kids and the interactions are never short of being pure magic.”

He continued on his style of hosting the show and how he will make the kids comfortable on stage.

“I will try to be more like a friend to them and build an equation with them off-screen because that is how they also get comfortable, like that it becomes easier to interact with them on stage. I am super excited to be back on the sets of DID and there is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on the television screen,” he added.

Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Masters. ‘DID Li’l Masters 5’ will be starting soon on Zee TV.