Los Angeles: ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the inauguration of the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles as a significant step in cricket’s global expansion, describing it as ‘a key milestone’ in the sport’s return to Olympic Games.

The state-of-the-art venue, developed by the Knight Riders Group, hosted its first-ever Major League Cricket (MLC) match Wednesday as the Los Angeles Knight Riders took on Washington Freedom, making the franchise the first global cricket brand to establish an international-standard cricket stadium.

Congratulating superstar and Knight Riders Group co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who described the project as the fulfilment of a dream, Jay Shah said the initiative would play a vital role in expanding cricket’s footprint in emerging markets.

“Congratulations @iamsrk. This is a key milestone in Cricket’s return to the Olympics, made possible by the collaboration between the @LA_KnightRiders, @LA28 and @ICC,” Shah wrote on X.

Congratulations @iamsrk. This is a key milestone in Cricket’s return to the Olympics, made possible by the collaboration between the @LA_KnightRiders, @la28 and @icc. Growing cricket around the world is a collective effort, and initiatives such as this one help create new… https://t.co/nYWiQim6yS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 2, 2026

The ICC Chairman said cricket’s continued global growth depended on collective efforts from stakeholders across the sport.

“Growing cricket around the world is a collective effort, and initiatives such as this one help create new ecosystems for fans and players, which fuel this growth. I wish you the best and look forward to being on the journey ahead with you,” he added.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had celebrated the historic achievement by calling the opening of the venue the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

“What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever,” Shah Rukh posted on X.

The actor also thanked Jay Shah, the ICC and its CEO Sanjog Gupta for their support in bringing the ambitious project to life.

“Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey, @JayShah, and @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders,” he wrote.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, built to international standards, marks a major investment in cricket infrastructure in the United States. Besides hosting Major League Cricket matches, the venue is expected to play an important role in expanding the game’s reach in North America ahead of cricket’s return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.