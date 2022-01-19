Sambalpur: Absence of Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra from active electioneering due to health reasons might have a bearing on the BJP’s poll campaign in Sambalpur district, a report said.

Mishra, a senior leader of the party, commands considerable clout and respect among the party members and the electorate. Mishra has announced that he will not be able to campaign for the party like previous elections due to health reasons.

It is also unclear as to who will lead the campaign for the panchayat polls in Mishra’s absence.

When contacted, BJP district president Girish Patel said very soon Mishra’s health problems will be resolved and he will join the electioneering in the district.

Meanwhile, nomination filing has started Monday but the three parties – BJD, BJP and Congress – have not released their list of candidates for the zilla parishad zones.

On the other hand, BJD has prepared a separate list of three probable candidates for each ZP zones and sent it to the party high command for approval.

Congress district president Aswini Guru said the grand old party will soon release its list of candidates and fight the polls. BJP is learnt to have prepared its list but waiting for some time to release it.

PNN