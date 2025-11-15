Nuapada: Celebrations swept across Nuapada Friday as counting for the Nuapada Assembly byelection concluded and a grand victory procession marked the occasion. Supporters erupted in jubilation following Jay Dholakia’s decisive win, with villages and the town echoing with chants in his honour. Streets across the region were filled with festive enthusiasm as people played out the colours of victory. At around 5pm, Jay Dholakia and his wife, Suman Dholakia, joined party leaders, workers and supporters in a victory procession that began at the Ram Temple on Khariar Road.

The rally made its way through the town before reaching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district office in Nuapada, where a victory celebration was held. Senior coastal leaders, ministers, western Odisha leaders and local party functionaries attended the event, adding to the charged atmosphere. Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Gokulanand Mallik, Kalahandi MP Malavika Devi, former MP Basanta Panda, District Council Chairperson Kamalesh Dixit, state executive member Prasanna Kumar Padhi, former MP Arka Keshari Deo, Abhinandan Panda, Khariar Road NAC Chairperson Sonia Jain, Lambodar Nial and Nouapada Sadar Block Vice-chairperson Dilip Nirmalkar were among those who welcomed the newly elected leader with bouquets. The victory procession later continued through the main streets of Nouapada before moving back towards Khariar Road.