Koraput: After a brief lull, a case of a JCB machine being set afire was reported from Maoist-infested Narayanapatna block in Koraput district Wednesday night.

However, the Narayanpatna police are yet to figure out whether the Maoists are involved in the act or not.

According to a source, a sub-contractor was using the JCB machine in road construction works in the remote pockets. According to locals, the hand of Maoists cannot be ruled out as they have been opposing all sorts of developmental works in the remote areas of this district.

Meanwhile, the sub-contractor has lodged a report with the police on the basis of which the police have launched an investigation.

In the past, the district reported several cases of construction vehicles being set on fire by Maoists. Most cases were reported from Pottangi area where suspected members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group had set many vehicles ablaze at different times as a testimony to their protest against the road construction works taken up in remote areas.