Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was taken into custody Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), minutes after a Court in Bengaluru rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.

The case was registered against Revanna, a former Minister and son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna.

The case was registered on a complaint by the woman’s son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna’s son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna.

Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case. Revanna was picked up from the residence of Deve Gowda here.

