Patna: The Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] Wednesday announced its new Bihar state committee, with State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha unveiling the list after receiving approval from National President Nitish Kumar and National Working President Sanjay Jha.

The newly constituted committee includes 12 state vice-presidents, 38 general secretaries, 74 secretaries, heads of 15 party cells, nine state spokespersons, while Lalan Saraf has been reappointed as the party’s State Treasurer.

The new state committee features a mix of experienced leaders and emerging faces.

According to the party, the composition takes into account caste and social representation while accommodating former MPs, former MLAs, former ministers, sitting legislators and young party workers.

The party has appointed Ramesh Rishidev, Mahabali Singh, Vinod Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Sumit Kumar Singh, Manjar Alam, Kaladhar Mandal, Pramila Kumari Prajapati, Gyanchand Patel, Malti Singh, Kiran Ranjan and Parshuram Tatwa as state vice-presidents.

MLC Neeraj Kumar has once again been appointed as the party’s Chief Spokesperson.

The other state spokespersons are Nihora Prasad Yadav, Bharti Mehta, Naval Sharma, Abhishek Jha, Shambhunath Singh, Anupriya, Chandan Kumar Singh and Pooja N. Sharma.

The party has reposed confidence in Lalan Saraf, who has once again been appointed as the State Treasurer.

JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said the committee had been formed by recognising the contributions of dedicated party workers.

“Those who worked hard and performed well during the Assembly elections have been given a place in the committee. Those who continue to perform well in the future will also be given opportunities,” he said.

The announcement comes several months after the organisational elections held in March, during which Nitish Kumar was elected the party’s National President and the national executive was constituted.

The formation of the Bihar state committee had been pending since then, with party leaders and workers awaiting the new appointments.

While the committee includes several familiar faces, many aspirants did not find a place in the new organisational structure.

Political observers will now watch how leaders and workers respond to the composition of the new state committee.