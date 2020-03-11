Patna: A leader of the students’ wing of the ruling Janata Dal (U) was shot dead here Tuesday night, allegedly by an associate who took exception to the non-inclusion of his name in a poster put up for Holi festivities, police said Wednesday.

According to DSP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar, youth leader Kanhaiya Kaushik was killed in Patel Nagar area of the city and two persons, Amar Kant Jha and Dharmendra, have been arrested in this connection. Kush, the prime accused who had allegedly pulled the trigger, however, is still absconding, he said.

Kaushik was a spokesman for the Chhatra JD(U) and the vice-president of the students’ union of AN College. He had lodged a police complaint against Kush and his associates Tuesday after they engaged a scuffle with him over non-inclusion of their names in posters printed for ‘Holi milan’ function, organised on the eve of the festival.

Hours later, Kush called up Kaushik saying he wanted to patch up and requested that they meet at Patel Nagar late in the night, the deputy SP said. However, during discussions, Kush opened fire in a fit of rage, killing Kaushik on the spot, Prabhakar informed.

One of Kaushik’s associates also received a gunshot injury in the melee and was admitted to a hospital, Prabhakar said. Supporters of Kaushik staged a demonstration here in protest against the attack.

They were pacified by JD(U) MLC Ranvir Nandan, who described the deceased leader as ‘an active worker’ of the party and gave assurances that the accused will be brought to justice soon.

PTI