Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio after a video of his girlfriend looking star-struck on meeting Leo went viral on social media. In the footage that has gone viral, Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez can be seen engaged in a conversation with Leo while Jeff stands silently by her side.

The six-second video was filmed during the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles and has been viewed a staggering 16 million times on Twitter.

In the clip, Ms Sanchez can be seen smiling broadly as she chatted with Leonardo DiCaprio. The six-second video, taken without context, appears to suggest that Mr Bezos was the third wheel on this occasion – and the fact wasn’t lost on him. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder responded to the clip by jokingly threatening his rival.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” he wrote while responding to the clip. Alongside his tweet, Mr Bezos shared a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”

The billionaire’s tweet has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh ‘likes’ and a thousands of amused comments.

Jeff Bezos has been romantically linked to American news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019. Their relationship made headlines shortly after the Amazon chief, in a surprise announcement, revealed that he was divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years together.