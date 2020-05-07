New Delhi: Ending uncertainty for IIT aspirants, the HRD Ministry announced Thursday that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) will be conducted August 23. The crucial exam was scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

HRD Minister Pokhriyal announces new dates

“JEE-Advanced will be conducted August 23,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

Earlier this week, the government had announced to hold the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) from July 18 to July 23. JEE-Mains is the first leg of the two-tier entrance examination.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country. It is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

Option for students

The HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their centres for the two tests. This is because many of them have moved to different places during the lockdown.

Lockdown effect on exams

The country is locked down since March 25. It came a week after universities and schools across India were closed. It was one of the first measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The IIT counselling process also hinges on when CBSE and respective state boards announce results for the Class 12 board exams. To seek admission to IIT, applicants also need to secure at least 75 per cent marks in their board exams.

The HRD Ministry is likely to announce the schedule for pending board exams Friday.

Agencies