Bhubaneswar: The JEE Main 2020 results were announced Friday and this year a total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the national level entrance test.

Sourabh Soumyakanta Das became Odisha’s topper with 99.99 percentile in the engineering entrance exam while Stitiprajna Sahoo topped among girls with 99.98 percentile.

With eight 100 percentile scorers, Telengana is at the top followed by Delhi with five 100 percentile scorers, Rajasthan with four, Andhra Pradesh with three, Haryana with two and Gujarat and Maharashtra with one each.

The examination was conducted in 633 centres across 233 cities and towns from September 1 to September 6 this year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), following all the precautions and measures of COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Main exam while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

Now, the top candidates have to appear JEE-Advanced exam, a one-stop exam to get admission into 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The exam is scheduled to take place September 27.

PNN