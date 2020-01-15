New Delhi: Praising Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for his comment that 21st century will be India’s century, software major Infosys founder Narayana Murthy Wednesday said the responsibility of making that prediction come true rests squarely on our shoulders.

“Nearly 85 per cent of India’s business output comes from the unorganized sector, about 10 per cent from SMBs and probably 5 per cent from large companies.

“Therefore, you do play an extremely important role in making 21st century as India’s century,” Murthy told the audience at the ‘Amazon Smbhav’ event here.

“The only way it can become India’s century is if the country becomes economically powerful, and the only way India can become economically powerful is if per capita revenue productivity goes up from current $2,000 or Rs 1,40,000 to somewhere three to four times, or ideally five times,” emphasized Murthy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the $5 trillion economy. That task will be delivered by you. The most important thing that you have to do is to create an idea that your differentiated business value proposition is better than any of your competitors,” Murthy said.

Bezos spoke about innovation, experimentation and better level of excellence and execution. Murthy said that innovation comes from the human mind.

“It comes from the power of the human mind. Therefore, you have to attract people who are smarter than you. People who will teach you, as Bezos pointed out, will teach you better things, not just in intellect, but even in values,” he emphasized.

Stressing upon the need for good work ethic and good values, he said: “You can’t become better unless your city becomes better, you can’t become better unless your town becomes better. Make this a better place for all of us.”