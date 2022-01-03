Vasco: Odisha FC completed a scintillating second half comeback, courtesy a brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga and recorded an impressive 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here in their Indian Super League match. The result leaves Des Buckingham’s men winless in three games. Victory for Kiko Ramirez’s Odisha FC means that only three points separate them from the league leaders despite being in seventh place on the points table.

Odisha FC’s Aridai Cabrera (fourth minute) scored an early goal against the run of play but Ahmed Jahouh (11th) quickly brought Mumbai on level terms with a superb finish.

Igor Angulo (38th) then headed Mumbai team into the lead before Jerry (70th & 77th) scored a memorable brace to hand the lead back to Odisha FC. Jonathas (89th) put the cherry on the cake for the Bhubaneswar-based side.

The match began at a rapid pace as Odisha FC scored an early goal. Mumbai City FC’s Mourtada Fall gave the ball away with an unforced error in his own half which led to Cabrera cutting inside from the left flank and unleashing a curling shot towards the far post.

A few minutes later, Jahouh found the back of the net with a sensational curling shot from almost 25-yards out. The midfielder was fed by Cassio Gabriel with a perfectly weighted pass for the equaliser.

After a few failed attempts, Angulo finally gave the Islanders the lead with a precise header from a Jahouh free-kick.

The second half also started on a fiery note as Odisha FC began pressing hard. Moments after the hour-mark, Sahil Tanwar missed an easy header to score the equaliser from 12-yards away after finding himself unmarked inside the box. Ygor Catatau looked to have scored another goal from but he was adjudged to be in an offside position.

Within seconds at the other end, Jerry scored his first goal of the season and equalised with a diving header at the far post. The winger then proceeded to score Odisha FC’s third and stunned the league leaders with a powerful drive that went straight into the top corner from the right flank.

To inflict more misery, Jerry turned provider by delivering a pinpoint cross for Jonathas who calmly placed his shot in the back of the net to score the fourth goal for Odisha FC.