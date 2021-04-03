Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram account Saturday that is nothing short of a treat for fans! In the image, the actor takes a dip in the pool as the sun sets in the background.

Shahid looks every inch a scorcher in the frame that plays with light and shadow, running his hand through wet hair. He wears a cool pair of sunglasses, flaunting biceps and a designer beard.

While he didn’t caption the picture, his followers had a lot to say about his pool panache.

The picture garnered five lakh likes within three hours of uploading.

The actor will soon be seen in “Jersey” which is the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning film of the same name.