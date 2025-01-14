Los Angeles: American actress-singer Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been living separately, and are mulling over how to navigate their future.

Jessica, 44 confirmed the separation after 10 years of marriage from her former NFL player husband, 45, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said in a statement given to ‘People’, “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family”.

The news comes less than one week after Simpson, who shares three children with Johnson, posted a sunny selfie to Instagram, reminding her followers that “Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth”.

As per ‘People’, Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, around the same time Simpson teased her “comeback” to music with a cryptic Instagram post that featured photos of herself in a recording studio.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic”, she captioned the images. “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve”.

A source later told ‘People’ that the ‘With You’ singer and her husband “very much live separate lives”.

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 after four years of dating and share three children, daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

The pair first met through a mutual friend in 2010 and were engaged that November after six months of dating.

The couple welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, in May 2012 and June 2013, respectively.

Their son and daughter appeared as the ring bearer and flower girl when the couple tied the knot before more than 250 guests in Montecito, California.

