Jaipur: The gems and jewellery segment sees a silver lining after a long slump as the number of queries has increased since last month, said former chairman of Gem and Jewellery Exports Council and Jaipur Jewellery Show secretary Rajiv Jain.

Jain was speaking at a press conference called to announce the dates of 16th edition of Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS), which is the largest business to consumer show and second-largest business to business show in India, attracting around 40,000 visitors including buyers from India and abroad.

This year, JJS is putting up its best foot forward with 800 booths for exhibitors.

Out of 800 booths, 188 shall display gemstones, 535 will showcase jewellery, 62 will display allied machinery, costume jewellery and artefacts. Many new exhibitors too are showing interest in the ‘December Show’, said JJS chairman Vimal Chand Surana.

Jain further said that the present Hong Kong crisis can benefit India if India amends the present SEZ rules.

“Recently Union commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan and representatives of industry had an interaction where Wadhawan was informed that many players from China and Hong Kong are looking to shift their manufacturing base to India. In fact, many Jaipur players have also been receiving calls with queries”, said Jain.

“Many of us in the Sitapura gem and jewellery special economic zone received queries from Chinese manufacturers who want to relocate their manufacturing facilities to Jaipur. However, the present SEZ laws prohibit any kind of renting or selling out facilities. If this law is amended, it can benefit state government as well as stakeholders,” he further said.

Jain said that Wadhawan promised to look into the issue during the meeting, adding that the Chinese entrepreneurs have their running facilities and they want to shift in shortest time to ensure their operations don’t suffer.

Apart from this, there will also be a stall of ‘Museum of Gem and Jewellery Federation’ in Jaipur. This time JJS will be attended by 100 new participants.

JJS is also called the ‘December show’, where products are not only limited to Jaipur but feature merchandise from exhibitors worldwide. The Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, has listed the event on their annual calendar for the tourists and visitors.

A large number of tour operators have dovetailed their itinerary with this prestigious event which enables the group of both foreign and domestic tourists, to visit the show.

Many international participants and visitors will be coming from countries like China, Poland, USA, UK, Bangkok, among others to attend the event.

This year, the Chief Guest will be Managing Director, Titan Group, CK Venkataraman. Chairman of Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Pramod Derewala and Chairman of GJC, Anant Padmanabhan will be the ‘Guests of Honor’.

JJS joint secretary Ajay Kala said that various products or category of jewellery were promoted by making them as a theme. However, this year, the theme is ‘Inspire to create a fashion statement’.

“We are now trying to promote fashion jewellery this year for which Jaipur has a huge potential, he added further.

