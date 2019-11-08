Baripada: Three robbers were caught when they were about to rob Vishwakarma Jewelry shop on Manitri road under Baisinga police limits of Mayurbhanj district Friday.

Locals handed them over to the police, but not before beating them up black and blue.

According to a source, six young men on two motorcycles arrived at the shop. And before anyone could guess their intention, they opened fire at Dhrubacharan Maharana, the owner of the shop and threw acid at his son Litu.

Hearing their scream for help, locals rushed to their rescue and nabbed three of them. Three others managed to escape from the spot.

Dhruba received a bullet in his leg and Litu suffered burn injuries. The father-son duo was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued them from the angry people. A pistol and some live bullets were seized from their possession.

Police have put up road blockades and carrying out checking at different locations to nab the robbers who are on the run.