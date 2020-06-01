Jeypore: An ultramodern and air-conditioned Aahaar Kendra was inaugurated on the district headquarters hospital premises here, Sunday.

Aahaar Kendras are outlets under Aahaar Yojana, a food subsidisation program of the state government to provide cheap lunch to the urban poor at a price of Rs 5. The objective is to provide cheap cooked food to impecunious and needy people.

The Aahaar Kendra was unveiled by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in the presence of Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

The Aahaar Kendra will function from a new building built at a cost of Rs 31 lakh and will also house a CT scan unit in an adjacent room.

The Aahaar Kendra is fully air-conditioned and has facility of an automatic hand wash dispenser and is fitted with CCTV cameras. The centre also has seating arrangements so that children and disabled persons can sit and have their food.

It has also a dishwasher for quick wash of soiled plates and utensils and is fitted with a wall mounted LED television set to provide pleasant dining experience to people. The centre also has a water purifier to provide clean drinking water to the people and an insect catcher to keep off houseflies and pests.

Alok Ranjan Samantray, executive officer of Jeypore Municipality, said people visiting here will feel like having food at a restaurant because of the ambience it offers.

Prabir Kumar Nayak, PD, DRDA, Sub-collector Lokanath Dalabehera, Makarand Behura, Chief District Medical Officer, Ram Mohanty were present in the function.

Earlier, a similar Aahaar Kendra was inaugurated at Kotpad in Koraput district.