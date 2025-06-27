Medininagar: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a friend of her father in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police officer said Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the girl’s parents were asleep at their residence in the Lesliganj area, he said.

The accused, 23, was arrested after a case was registered by the minor’s parents Thursday, and forwarded to judicial custody, the officer said.

A 25-year-old widow was allegedly raped by two persons in the same district, police had said Thursday.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, they said.

PTI