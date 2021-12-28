Sajanagad: As harvesting of paddy is underway, a herd of 39 elephants from Jharkhand has been on a damaging spree in Nilagiri area of Balasore district. According to reports, the animals entered Nilagiri through the Nadapur route after crossing Budhabalanga river in the wee hours of Tuesday. They were spotted moving through Pundala, Kathapala, Durgadevi, Patana and Ayodhya under the Nilagiri range. At different places, the elephants have damaged paddy.

Notably a herd of 25 elephants from Jharkhand had strayed into Nilagiri in November this year. Later they were forced to return to Jharkhand.

The herd having 12 tuskers and 10 calves has triggered panic among villagers abutting Gopalpur and Tinikosia forests, as solar-powered fences and trenches built at cost of crores of rupees are in a shambles.

Forest officials are reportedly keeping a close watch on the movement of the animals.