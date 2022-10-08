Angul: A herd of 22 elephants that strayed from neighbouring Jharkhand has been playing havoc in Bantala range of Angul district for the last couple of days. The giants have damaged crops in hectares of land in Inkarbandh, Bantala, Nuasahi, Balasingha and Pandapur in last three days. Over 200 farmers have allegedly suffered crop damage by the elephants. They have demanded prompt action from the Forest department to drive away the animals and called for immediate survey for the crop loss. They also pointed out that frequent visits of the elephants have left them panicked at a time when power supply is often disrupted for the safety of animals in these areas. The people have to live in dark for days together.

The Forest officials have been trying their best to scare away the animals by bursting crackers, but to no avail. Bantala ranger Madhab Nayak said that efforts are being made from their side to drive out the elephants into Jharkhand, but the latter are often headed for farmlands. “After survey of the crop loss, compensation amounts will be disbursed to the affected farmers,” said the ranger.