Thakurmunda: The extension of lockdown till May 3 has not gone down well with a section of the people living on the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Some of them here have been violating lockdown norms with impunity.

Four police personnel including a woman constable were injured when they were attacked by a group of approximately 30 people here at Benisagar chowk. The four have been admitted to Charuan Health Centre here and are undergoing treatment.

Sources said, two youths of Kuliposi village in Jharkhand were trying cross over to the Odisha side. However, they were prevented by the police posted at Benisagar chowk which is adjacent to the border of the two states. The chowk has also been sealed with a barricade.

When intercepted, the youths had a heated argument with the police personnel posted at Benisagar chowk. They then went back to their own village, but returned soon after with a reinforcement of approximately 30 people. Then they assaulted the Odisha police personnel with sticks and also pelted stones at them.

Later reinforcements from the Charun police station reached Benisagar chowk, rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.

PNN