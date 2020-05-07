Bargarh: The process for sending a Jharkhand woman who lost her sense of direction while walking home one and a half months ago has begun, thanks to a social activist Dibas Kumar Sahu.

Sources said that some people who went to Kansada area to collect mahua flowers saw the woman carrying a baby son in her arms March 26. Due to her being unknown to the local people, they immediately informed Paikamal sarpanch Judhisthir Sahu who in turn intimated the Paikamal police.

When she was asked why she was moving aimlessly, she said that while she was walking home she lost her way and could not get the correct road that goes to her village in Jharkhand. The woman and her son were rescued and brought to the quarantine centre. For their safety, a watchman was engaged at the centre. Similarly, a cook was employed to give them cooked food.

After the woman completed the mandatory 14 days at the quarantine centre, sarpanch Sahu requested the tehsildar, block development officer and sub-collector to take steps to send them to their native place.

Seeing nothing has been done in this regard, social activist Dibas Kumar Sahu of Jokhipali village under Bijepur block took the case up with Jharkhand government through a tweet. Recently, Jharkhand police collected detail information about the woman. She has been asked to contact on a COVID helpline number for registration.

After completing all the necessary steps, her reunion with her family is imminent.

PNN