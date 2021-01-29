Puri: A youth from Jharkhand has gone missing while he and six others were enjoying their bath in the sea here Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the seven were enjoying their time on the beach. However, all the seven were first knocked down by a huge wave and then were being dragged into the sea. The lifeguards, hearing the distress calls swung into action and promptly rescued six of the youths. However, one of them was dragged into the sea by the strong currents.

The missing person has been identified as Deepak Kumar. He and the six others were from Bokaro city in Jharkhand. Search has launched to locate Deepak, but the chances of his survival are very remote, officials said.

It should be stated here that a Cuttack youth while enjoying his bath in the sea here had met his watery grave November 15, last year. Vijendra Barik along with some friends of Jagatpur area in Cuttack district was enjoying their bath in the sea near Digabareni Square. However, the strong currents dragged Barik into the sea and he drowned. Earlier, a Jharkhand tourist also got drowned in the sea October 27, 2020 when he and his family members were having a bath.

PNN