Jharsugada: With COVID-19 positive cases spiking rapidly in Odisha, the Jharsugada district administration through a notification Thursday said that all people returning from eight hotspot districts in the state will have to undergo 14-day home or institutional quarantine.

District Collector Saraoj Kumar Samal said that the new rule is mandatory for all the residents of the district and returnees to the district from the eight hotspot districts.

The eight hotspot COVID-19 districts that have been identified are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Sundargarh and Bhadrak. Anyone from these eight districts going to Jharsugada will have to quarantine themselves.

Doctors will decide that whether the person needs home or institutional quarantine. The returnees have to register at the district medical officer’s office after their return.

To control the virus, the district administration has already imposed a night curfew in the district.

Jharsugada district reported three COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases so far reported from the district stands at 263. Among those infected by the virus, 194 have already recovered and discharge. The 69 active cases are being treated at different COVID-19 hospitals. So far the district has not reported any deaths due to the virus.

PNN