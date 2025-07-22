Jharsuguda: An armed robbery at the Odisha Grameen Bank’s Bhikampali branch, located in the Nath Complex near Chikhalapali on the national highway 49 in Jharsuguda district, has caused panic in the area.

According to reports, three unidentified miscreants arrived on a red motorcycle around 3:15 pm Monday. Wearing helmets to conceal their identities, they entered the bank. While one of them held the branch manager at gunpoint, the other two threatened staff and customers before looting cash.

The robbers fled the scene at high speed towards the nearby state border located 4 km away. The nearest police station, Rengali, is approximately 3.5 km from the bank.

Despite having three branches in the area, Odisha Grameen Bank reportedly employs no security personnel at any of the locations, raising serious concerns about safety.

The latest incident follows a similar robbery last year at the Sambalpur DCCB Kanaktora branch near the state border.

Preliminary investigation suggests that cash worth 50,000–1 lakh may have been stolen. Police have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects.

Senior officials, including Brajarajnagar SDPO and officers from Brajarajnagar, Belpahar, and Rengali police stations, visited the scene and initiated a detailed investigation. A forensic team has also been deployed.

District police officials indicated that a scientific investigation team will be assigned to assist in the case.

PNN