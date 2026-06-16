Jharsuguda: Months of online harassment endured by a Jharsuguda woman came to an end after police tracked down and arrested a 20-year-old man in Bihar for allegedly operating a fake Instagram account in her name and sharing obscene content.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rashid of Sonak village in Bihar’s Supaul district, was arrested by a special team of Jharsuguda police following a detailed cyber investigation. According to police, the woman had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police Station alleging that the accused had created a fake Instagram profile using her identity.

He allegedly uploaded an obscene photograph as the profile picture and used multiple phone numbers to send her obscene videos and threatening messages. The sustained harassment reportedly caused severe mental distress to the victim, prompting her to seek police intervention.

Investigators launched a probe and collected digital evidence, including account-related information from Meta and call detail records. Technical analysis helped police trace the accused to Bihar. A special police team subsequently conducted a raid in Supaul district and arrested Rashid Saturday.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for offences including cyber stalking, invasion of privacy and dissemination of obscene material through electronic platforms.

Rashid was produced before a court Monday. Police said strict action against cybercrime and offences targeting women would continue to ensure their safety and security in digital spaces.