Jharsuguda: Normal life was disrupted and properties destroyed after a thunderstorm lashed this district, Thursday afternoon.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm wreaked heavy damage in various parts of the district.

Entry and exit points to Jharsuguda town were severely hit after large trees got uprooted and lay on the road. The areas plunged into darkness as power supply went off due to uprooting of electric poles at many places.

As a result commuters and vehicles were seen stranded at many places without being able to move for their destinations. The thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm also destroyed cultivation on large tracts of land.