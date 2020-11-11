Hamirpur (UP): A 23-year-old man was killed at his home allegedly by his lover using a grinding stone. The man was murdered following an argument with his girlfriend in Rath area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, police said Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh has always been in the news for the last couple of months due to the widespread atrocities that women have to face. Well for a moment now, it seems that the coin has flipped to another side.

SHO of Rath police station KK Pandey said, “Varsha Anuragi killed Tuesday night her lover Virendra (23), with whom she was in a ‘live-in relationship. She used a ‘silbatta’ (grinding stone). The incident took place in Bhatiyana locality. After the incident, the girl has been absconding.’”

Pandey said the incident took place when the victim’s mother had gone to a Navodaya Vidyalaya to cook food for the hostellers. The deceased’s younger brother Anil had gone to a shoe shop for work.

Citing neighbours, the SHO said there was an argument between the couple around 5.00 pm Tuesday. After sometime, the girl left the place saying that she was going to the police to lodge a complaint. She locked the house from the outside.

When the mother returned home around 8.00pm, she found the house open and her son lying in a pool of blood. She immediately informed the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit.