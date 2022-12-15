New Delhi: Reliance Jio 5G services are now accessible on Apple iPhone 12 and newer models after consumers install the latest iOS update version 16.2.

The company has started sending notifications to customers who are using iPhone to upgrade their device to access the 5G service.

“Your iPhone is Jio True 5G ready. Upgrade to the latest software now,” the notification says.

According to a company source, Apple iPhone 12 and newer models iPhone 14, 13, 12 and SE 2022 will support Jio True 5G.

“Your iPhone will require a software upgrade, which will directly get pushed to your device from Apple. Please ensure you install iOS 16.2 or later to make your phone 5G-ready,” the source added.

After installing the update, customers will need to select 5G Auto or ‘turn on 5G Standalone’ from their mobile data section in the settings.

“Jio Welcome Offer will be provided to the subscriber automatically as soon as his location has Jio True 5G. We will communicate to the subscriber once he has been provided the Jio Welcome Offer,” the source said.

PTI