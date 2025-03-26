New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh said Wednesday that India’s nuclear power generation capacity has increased from 22,480 MW in 2014 to 35,333 MW currently, while installed capacity has doubled from 4,780 MW to 8,880 MW.

Responding to a discussion on nuclear power plants in the Lok Sabha, he emphasised the unprecedented growth in reactor installations and advancements in nuclear energy generation over the past decade.

“Before 2014, the total budget of the Department of Atomic Energy stood at Rs 13,889 crore. This year, it has expanded to Rs 23,604 crore, marking a 170 per cent increase,” he said in the Lok Sabha, underscoring the government’s focus on nuclear energy growth.

He also pointed to the 2017 decision by the Union Cabinet, which granted bulk approval for 10 new reactors in a single sitting – an unprecedented move in India’s nuclear history. The recent Union Budget has further bolstered the nuclear sector with the announcement of a dedicated nuclear mission, which includes significant budgetary allocations.

Dr Singh highlighted Rajasthan’s significant contribution to India’s nuclear energy sector, stating that the state houses seven of the country’s 25 operational reactors. He noted that a previously non-functional unit has been revived, further strengthening the state’s nuclear output.

Additionally, he announced the establishment of a new reactor in Gorakhnagar, Haryana, marking a geographical expansion of India’s nuclear infrastructure beyond its traditional strongholds in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nuclear energy expansion, safety protocols, and private sector participation in India’s nuclear power sector.

The Minister stressed that India’s nuclear energy policy is moving towards greater private sector involvement. “The Prime Minister has decided to open up the nuclear sector to private players, ensuring a larger resource pool and faster development,” he stated.

This move aligns with global best practices, allowing India to enhance its nuclear power capabilities while reducing dependency on public funds.

On safety measures, Dr Singh assured the House that stringent protocols are in place to safeguard plant workers and nearby communities. He emphasised that India follows a “safety first, production next” approach, with periodic monitoring every three months during construction, biannual checks during operation, and a comprehensive review every five years.

He cited a Tata Memorial study, which found that radiation-related health concerns such as birth defects and cancer prevalence around nuclear plants remain below the national average. He also stated that radiation levels in India’s nuclear plants remain significantly below the safety threshold, with a steady decline in radiation generation over the years.

Addressing concerns about nuclear waste disposal, Dr Singh clarified that India follows global best practices for safe storage. “Each nuclear plant stores its waste on-site for the first five to seven years. After that, it is shifted to an ‘Away From Reactor’ (AFR) facility for long-term storage and eventual reuse,” he said. He also dispelled rumours about Kudankulam and Kalpakkam being used as central waste repositories, reiterating that each facility is self-sufficient in waste management. He highlighted that the Kudankulam plant’s radiation levels have reduced from 0.081 microsieverts in 2014 to 0.002, while the Kalpakkam plant’s levels have decreased from 23.140 microsieverts to 15.96 microsieverts.

Regarding uranium exploration in Rajasthan, the Minister acknowledged that environmental clearances are pending but assured that the process is being actively pursued. “Once clearances are secured, Rajasthan will contribute significantly to India’s uranium reserves, further boosting the country’s atomic energy programme,” he said.

Dr Singh also provided updates on the progress of nuclear projects in Madhya Pradesh. He stated that the Chutka Nuclear project has completed most procedural formalities, including environmental clearance and land acquisition, while challenges related to resettlement and rehabilitation are being addressed in consultation with the state government. The Shivpuri project, meanwhile, is awaiting final arrangements for water supply, and discussions are ongoing. He hinted that further expansion under the nuclear mission could eventually include the Khandwa region.

With India’s nuclear energy capacity rapidly expanding and strict safety measures in place, Dr Singh reiterated the government’s vision for a robust, safe, and self-sufficient nuclear sector. “We are committed to expanding nuclear power as a clean energy source, ensuring safety, and embracing private sector participation to achieve self-reliance in nuclear technology,” he said.

