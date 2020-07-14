New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav have gone into self-quarantine. This happened after BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina tested positive for coronavirus, Tuesday. He had accompanied Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav to the residence of a slain party leader.

Singh, who is also a party MP from Udhampur, said he has gone into self-quarantine. “Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4.00pm today, after receiving the news about corona positive test of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. He had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July,” tweeted the minister.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, had visited the house of his party colleague Waseem Bari. He along with his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir’s Bandipora last week. Singh, who is also a doctor, was accompanied by Raina, Madhav and other leaders during the visit to Bari’s residence.

Madhav also tweeted, “Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague and BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina tested positive for corona today. I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested negative for corona 4 times during travel in last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others.”

Earlier in the day, Raina said, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was there for the past five days.”

At Bandipora, Raina had also led Bari’s funeral procession July 11 along with party’s general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul.