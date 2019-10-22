Srinagar/Jammu: In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decide to make its own arrangement for screening films free of cost to people in various districts of the Kashmir region, where cinema theatres have stayed shut since the outbreak of militancy.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said Tuesday that the government will very soon start screening a variety of films in each districts for the public.

“Movies based on children, sports, culture and other documentaries will be screened in selected auditoriums in each district of Kashmir division. General public can watch films in their districts free of cost,” Khan said.

A Srinagar resident said there is absolutely no film theatres are operating in any district of the Kashmir division, except the Neelam movie hall in Srinagar.

“The movie theatres have stayed shut since 1989 under militants’ diktats. We have to visit theatres run by Army for their personnel to watch movies, said the local resident.

“The government should have taken this step much earlier to ensure people’s entertainment,” he said, lauding the government’s initiative to provide wholesome amusement to people.

The divisional commissioner directed all deputy commissioners Tuesday to make adequate arrangements for screening films that include those for heating, seating, shops and deployment of magistracy for the hassle-free screening of films in their districts.

The department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) will be the nodal agency for film screenings across the Valley and create mass awareness among the people regarding screening of film in each district, said Khan.

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Khan and attended among others by deputy commissioners of militancy-hit four districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Bandipora and a host of other police and civil administration officials.

PTI