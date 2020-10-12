Srinagar: An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar, J&K district Monday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Rambagh area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job,” police said.

IANS