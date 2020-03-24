Rayagada: In the wake of the pandemic COVID 19, JK Paper Ltd at Jaykaypur in the district launched preventive measures for its employees and residents in the peripheral villages.

As part of these efforts 100 per cent temperature monitoring of all employees –regular, trainees and casuals –and truck drivers have been taken up.

Vinay Dwivedi, executive vice-president (Works), JK Paper Mills urged all the team members to work dedicatedly and advised all not to panic and take preventive measures to overcome COVID 19.

All employees have been advised to inform about family sickness or international travel history of their kin to the human resources department. All domestic and international official travels of employees have been restricted. Deep sanitisation facilities and disinfection of work places and factory premises, meeting rooms and canteens have been taken up.

Employees have been advised to avoid shaking hands and use ‘Namaste’ while greeting others and to maintain social distance of at least three feet between people.

Regular emails, advisories, notices are being issued while flex hoardings have been put up in Odiya, Hindi and English at various locations to sensitise people about the coronavirus.

Meetings and gatherings of people calling any outsiders to office premises have been restricted. Quick Response Team has been constituted at plant level in the JK Paper Mill.

The CSR team is displaying banners in the strategic locations of the nearby villages, distributing pamphlets and using public address systems for awareness among the villagers about COVID-19.

