New Delhi: The students’ union of Delhi University’s Hindu College has unanimously decided to postpone its literary festival, scheduled to be held on January 9-10, to express solidarity with the students who have faced violence on their university campuses.

The prime minister of the students’ body of the college, Ashish Kumar, had a meeting with the other office-bearers and it was decided that the literary festival titled “Mushaira” will be postponed till further notice.

“We had a meeting and it was decided that the festival, which was scheduled for January 9 and 10, will be postponed. We might hold it after our foundation day,” Kumar said. The festival is now likely to be held after February 15.

Earlier in the day, the students of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College boycotted classes in solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and in protest against the amended citizenship law.

The students had given the call for boycott Tuesday. They assembled at the college lawns on Wednesday morning and read the Preamble to the Constitution, a professor said.

Violence broke out at JNU Sunday night as a masked mob, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police, which conducted a flag march.

PTI