New Delhi: The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) moved Tuesday the Delhi High Court challenging the Inter Hostel Administration’s (IHA) decision to amend the Hostel Manual which has provisions for fee hike.

The plea, filed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other office- bearers Saket Moon, Satish Chandra Yadav and Md Danish, challenged the minutes of the IHA issued October 28, 2019, jurisdiction of the High Level Committee constituted November 24 and the recommendations made by it.

The petition, filed through advocate Abhik Chimni, has sought directions to quash the Draft Hostel Manual ‘illegally approved by the IHA as the decisions taken by the IHA are malafide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students’.

The plea claimed that the decisions to bring about amendments in the Hostel Manual are contrary to provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, Statutes, Ordinances and the Hostel Manual.

“The amendments include reducing JNUSU representation in IHA, increased rates as applicable to hostel residents and also brought amendments to clauses of the Hostel Manual adversely affecting reserved category students in the University,” the plea submitted.

Earlier, the rent was Rs 10 and Rs 20 for double and single-occupancy rooms respectively. The rent for all students, including those in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category with Junior Research Fellowship, Senior Research Fellowship and other equivalent scholarships or fellowships, for single and double-seated rooms has been hiked to Rs 600 and Rs 300 per month.

The rent for BPL students for double and single-seat rooms has been increased to Rs 150 and Rs 300 per month.

Earlier, there was no utility and service charge, but now the university will charge BPL students Rs 500 and other students Rs 1,000 for the same.

The petition in the high court has also challenged the minutes of IHA Meeting which states that mess services sanitation services, room charges, amongst others category of charges will be increased by 10 per cent every academic year.

Contending that hike in the hostel fees would direct impact the future of students, the plea sought directions restraining the varsity from taking any actions which would give effect to the draft hostel manual.

It has also sought directions to restrain the university from registering students for the new term on the basis of the new fee structure through its circular for registration in Winter Semester-2020.

The Executive Council of JNU showed total ‘non application of mind’ while creating a ‘Below Poverty Line’ students, the plea said.

The students’ body also said that JNUSU is a necessary invitee member of various committees set up under the JNU Act, 1966 and its representatives were entitled to be a part of the IHA Committee meeting to discuss the Draft Hostel Manual.

