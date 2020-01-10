New Delhi: In what might come across as a surprise, Delhi Police Saturday claimed that several people including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked students at Periyar hostel at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), January 5.

Ghosh was one among many who were brutally hurt in the attack by masked goons inside the university’s premises.

According to Delhi Police, specific rooms were targeted in JNU’s Periyar hostel. The cops also released released photographs of JNU campus attackers, including that of Ghosh.

“I too have evidence of how I was attacked,” said Ghosh after police named him as one of the attackers.

9 suspects have been identified so far as attackers by Delhi Police.

The police added that majority of students at the university want to register for winter semester but students’ bodies are not allowing them.

“Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is ‘helicoptering’ whole issue,” said JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in the university.

More to follow.

PNN/Agencies