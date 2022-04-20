New Delhi: BPO services firm ICCS is planning to hire 1,000 employees in the next 12 months.

The company claims to have an overall strength of 6,000 employees at present.

“We are now planning to expand our team and hire across roles to ensure the employees have the support they need so as to drive the organisational growth and take it a notch higher.

“Alongside actively recruiting new talent, we onboard 800 plus callers every month across multiple geographies so that we are able to serve our diverse customer base better,” ICCS Founder and CEO Divij Singhal, said.

The company will be looking at recruiting talent across categories such as customer service, business acquisition, customer satisfaction surveys, and customer engagement procedures, the statement said.

