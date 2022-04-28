Joda: Debasish Behera, a Plus II student of a college in Bhubaneswar, has brought laurels for the state by developing a videoconferencing mobile app which can facilitate participation of 70 people at a time.

Debasish is the son of Bahadur Behera and Renuka Behera, residents of Azad Basti in Joda Municipality.

His app ‘Fizby’ is available in Google play store since February and is being used in 176 countries now, claims Debasish.

He had earlier developed two other apps, but the latest one earned him a name for its wider usage.

Debasish had a great interest in computer science and had already learnt the IT basics when he was in Class VIII. He had in-depth knowledge about Java programming language and was a voracious reader of a lot of books and articles on computer science and technology. That honed his technical knowledge.

His application is equipped with a special feature which is not available on other similar applications. A user can have the facility of special effects in emojis during videoconferencing.

“During the lockdown, I had invested a lot of time in doing research on the application. My mother used to help me and she is my inspiration,” he said.

‘Fizby’ application is fully secure and can maintain confidentiality of the users and could be a precursor to a startup.

Surajkant Pathak, a youth using this application, said that ‘Fizby’ is highly secured as compared to other applications.

His parents exuded hope that their son will set up a tech company to make use of indigenous technology.