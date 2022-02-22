Mumbai: Action hero John Abraham has joined hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for the first time for an upcoming action thriller christened Tehran. It is slated to release January 26, 2023.

Vijan’s banner Maddock Films Tuesday afternoon announced its next – the action-thriller Tehran starring John, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

The film is inspired by true events.

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year January 26, 2023.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. Vijan’s Maddock Films has delivered some memorable hits such as Badlapur, Stree, Bala and Mimi.