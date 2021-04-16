London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out of action for ‘up to 12 weeks’. This is because his fractured left index finger will require surgery that will take place Monday in Leeds. It means that Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this season of the IPL and he will not be available for Rajasthan Royals anymore. It is a huge jolt for the franchise as they had lost Jofra Archer earlier due to an elbow injury.

A repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed that the 29-year-old Stokes has a fracture in his left index finger. He picked up the injury during the ongoing IPL in the game against Punjab Kings. The England all-rounder will fly home Saturday.

“Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks…He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday,” read a statement released Friday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The injury occurred Monday while Stokes was fielding during the match against Punjab Kings when he completed a catch in the deep to see off batsman Chris Gayle.