Soro: The ruling BJD here in Balasore district received a jolt ahead of the urban local bodies elections as three former councilors of the party and a former president of its youth wing resigned from primary membership of the party.

The resigned leaders are former councilors Ranjan Das, his wife Sasmita Das, former youth wing president Lokanath Rout and his wife and former councilor Urmila Rout.

Political observers feared that the resignation of these party leaders might pose trouble for the ruling party in the run up to the civic body elections.

They have informed the BJD state president and district president in writing about their resignation from the primary membership of the party.

They have alleged to have resigned due to the internal indiscipline plaguing the party and the high-handedness of the MLA.

However, these leaders have not given any clear indication as to which party they will be joining in future but if reports are to be believed, they might join the saffron party in coming days.

Urmila Rout, wife of Lokanath Rout won from ward no-2 on a BJD ticket in 2013 urban local body elections.

Similarly, Sasmita Das, wife of Ranjan Das won from ward no-8 of Soro NAC on a Congress ticket in the 2013 civic body election. The couple resigned from Congress a few days after the elections and joined the ruling BJD.

