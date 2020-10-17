Balasore: Amid intense campaigning, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi and other BJP leaders have descended on the scene to seek support for the party nominee, Manas Datt, in various parts of the Balasore Assembly constituency for last few days.

However, ahead of the bypoll, the saffron party suffered a jolt Thursday when several frontline leaders like Jajati Das, Pradip Kumar Pati and Mrutyunjay Mohanty resigned from the party expressing their displeasure on being sidelined by Union Minister Pratap Sarangi.

Notably, Jajati had crossed over to the BJP from the BJD in 2019. Since then, Jajati was aspiring for the BJP ticket to contest as MLA.

He has sent his resignation letter to the BJP state president Samir Mohanty.

Addressing a press meet, the three alleged that they were taken into consideration in the party while there was coordination in the promrammes of the Union minister in the area.

The three rejoined BJD at a Mahamishran Parba here Friday in the presence of Health Minister Pratap jena, state BJD vice president Devi Mishra and former MP Rabindra Jena.

This has brought to the fore fissures in the BJP organization in the Balasore constituency. Political pundits say, though the sadar constituency was won by the BJP in 2019, the party has to face a stiff contest in the bypoll.

The BJD has fielded a new face like Swarup Das whose candidature has not been accepted by a group of supporters of former MP Rabindra Jena. His supporters came out in the open strongly opposing the candidature of Das in the presence of party observer Pratap Dey when his name was announced.

Given factionalism, both the parties have to work hard to iron out the differences ahead of the bypoll. Congress has fielded Mamata Kundu. How far the new candidate will draw political mileage remains to be seen, political observer said.

PNN