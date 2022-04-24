New Delhi: Sports journalist Boria Majumdar has reportedly been found guilty in the Wriddhiman Saha text case and faces a two-year ban for the same. The news comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set up a three-member committee in February, comprising vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia to look into the matter where Saha took to Twitter to post a screenshot of threatening messages from Majumdar over an interview request.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. Majumdar won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying in the website of a national news channel on condition of anonymity.

Saha wrote on Twitter February 19 while sharing the screenshot of the chat, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket…this is what I face from a so called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

One of the messages in the chat read as, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.” Sources said that Saha eventually identified Majumdar as the journalist in question when he came in front of the committee. “While deposing before the committee, Saha identified Majumdar and alleged that he was ‘bullied’ for an interview.

Majumdar eventually identified himself through a video on Twitter and claimed that he would take legal action against Saha.

Saha’s tweet took the cricketing world by storm, with former India opener Virender Sehwag offering his support to Saha and urging him to name Majumdar, who hadn’t been identified till then. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too had called Saha to reveal the name of the journalist that time on Twitter.