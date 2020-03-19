Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has made elaborate arrangements to fight the coronavirus spread and ensure that its employees and their loved ones are safe, secure and well-protected.

The company has ensured that each and every employee is screened for body temperature, and thermal scanners have been deployed for the same. This facility is available across all JSPL centres and facilities in the country.

According to a press release issued by the company’s Jindal Centre head office, hand sanitizers have been made available in all its offices and facilities to make sure that employees maintain the highest standards of hygiene. Face masks have been made available to all employees. A team of specialist doctors is monitoring and overseeing the preventive arrangements being put in place.

“As per the instructions and guidelines of the Union Government, the JSPL family is undertaking all possible measures to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Jindal said.

JSPL CHRO Rahul Taneja said that to ensure proper and seamless functioning of the company and its facilities, it is imperative that the employees are fit and healthy. Taneja said that emergency response teams have been constituted at all JSPL centres and plants, who are counselling the employees.

Among other preventive measures to contain the corona spread, outsiders entering company facilities and offices are being scanned for body temperatures.

A team of specialist doctors led by Dr Gurusharan Singh is also conducting training and counselling sessions for the employees.