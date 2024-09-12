Sambalpur: In a significant milestone for community development, the CSR department of JSWBPSL inaugurated Wednesday a newly constructed community centre in Lapanga village, situated near Ramchandi temple in this district. This initiative underscores JSW Foundation’s ongoing commitment to enhance the quality of life in peripheral areas through impactful CSR activities. The inauguration ceremony was held in presence of Vishal Raj, Head CSR of JSW Foundation, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. Other distinguished guests who were present during the function were Durga Prasad Sahu, Pradeep Sahu, Byasadev Sahu, Sanjiv Panda and other members of the village committee.

The newly built community centre is designed to serve as a versatile venue for residents, offering a dedicated space for social and cultural activities. The centre aims to foster community engagement by providing an inclusive gathering spot where individuals and groups of all ages can meet and collaborate on various initiatives, a release said. Raj highlighted the centre’s role in nurturing a sense of belonging and social inclusion among community members. He emphasised that the new facility would act as a catalyst for collective endeavours and reaffirmed JSW Foundation’s ongoing support for the development of the gram panchayat and the local community. CSR department of JSWBPSL remains dedicated to its mission of supporting and enhancing the well-being of the communities in which it operates, with a focus on sustainable and meaningful development initiatives, the release added.