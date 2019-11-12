Rourkela: Sundargarh MP Jual Oram has demanded flyovers at C-Block Chhak and Rangila Chhak of Jalda on NH-143 under Lathikata tehsil Sunday as these two spots are accident-prone.

According to sources, the Sundargarh MP has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, apprising him of the necessity for flyovers at these two spots.

As the extension of NH-143 here is underway, it is causing severe traffic problems and frequent road accidents. These two spots are said to be vulnerable to accidents after the completion of the highway, the parliamentarian opined.

The residents of Jalda panchayat cross NH-143 to reach nearby Fertilizer Township. However, the four-lane road underway would create problems for the commuters in the days to come, he added.

In the best interests of the residents of southern Rourkela, Oram also requested Union Minister Gadkari to include the proposed flyovers under Smart City project and make provision for necessary funds.

PNN